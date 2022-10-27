State Representative District 10B general election voters guide

With the general election approaching on Tuesday, Nov. 8, voters seek out the candidates they feel will best represent their values in office. The Union-Times asked the candidates running for Minnesota State Representative District 10B six questions to help voters make their choice:
1. What are your previously elected, appointed, or volunteer positions?
2. What motivates you to want to become, or continue as, the area’s State representative?
3. What do you bring to the table that your opponent does not?
4. What do you see as key issues in your legislative district?
5. The Legislature will be tasked with adopting a two-year budget in 2023 with a large surplus on hand. What will be your approach to the budget in terms of spending and taxes? Be as specific as possible.
6. Public Safety issues and curbing criminal activity are major concerns among Minnesotans. What would you want to see in legislation addressing these issues?
Answers are listed in alphabetical order by the candidates’ last names.
Hunter Froelich
The candidate for State Representative District 10B Hunter Froelich did not provide a response to the questionnaire sent to him by the Union-Times. Froelich live on Oak CT NE in Rice, Minnesota according to the Minnesota Secretary of State Candidate filings website.
Isaac Schultz
1. I have never held elected public office. I have served on a number of boards including as the President of the Minnesota State Auctioneers Association.
2. I love Minnesota and my family’s roots run deep in this district. My family has lived and worked here for five generations. God-willing, my fiancé Julia and I look forward to raising a sixth generation right here in House District 10B. I am running because Minnesota deserves better and we must make Minnesota more affordable. Together, we can make Minnesota a great place to live, work, play, and raise a family.
3. I am deeply passionate about our small town, rural way of life and I will always fight for the values that we share. Faith. Family. Freedom. We live here because of the incredible quality of life where generations of our families have lived and worked. I share the conservative values of this district, the values that raised me. I grew up picking rocks and baling hay on my family’s century farm and I will vote to ensure that government is responsive to us, the people.
4. I value the sanctity of life from conception until natural death. On day one as our State Representative, I will author legislation to protect the lives of unborn babies from the violence of abortion. Our taxpayers dollars should never go to fund abortion. Both of my grandmothers lived their final days on our farm surrounded by my family. Being pro-life extends to end of life care as well.
It is the right of the people to keep and bear arms. I will always defend and fight for your 2nd amendment rights and I will advocate for Stand Your Ground, Castle Doctrine, and Constitutional Carry. I’m proud to be endorsed by the NRA and the MN Gun Owners Caucus.
Lower taxes. The hard-working taxpayers of Minnesota deserve permanent tax cuts to make Minnesota more affordable. Eliminating the tax on social security is a no-brainer so our seniors can afford to retire here. Further, we must lower income tax rates to make Minnesota more affordable. Mille Lacs County Taxpayers have been hit especially hard because Tim Walz and Keith Ellison have failed us – our State Government needs to stand with Minnesota Taxpayers.
Minnesota elections need to be fair and honest. We need Voter ID and Election Integrity laws so that we never again experience the fraud like we saw in 2020.
Tim Walz and the DNR are out of control. Farmers and landowners are suffering due to their extreme far left policies and regulations. It’s time to stop overregulating and over taxing our farmers. Farmers know best how to steward their land.
5. First, we must return the budget surplus and lower taxes to create an environment where Minnesota is a great place to build and grow a business and raise a family.
State Government is constitutionally responsible to provide for transportation infrastructure, education, and public safety. Each area is a priority for me to balance with the need to make Minnesota more affordable. Transportation and infrastructure funding must include provisions to specifically help towns under 5,000 residents build and maintain their roads, bridges and water infrastructure in addition to supporting our townships.
We must ensure our rural schools remain strong by fixing the education formula to ensure that rural students receive the same funding that metro students receive. Simultaneously, radical ideology like CRT and comprehensive sex education is seeping into our classrooms. This must end. Further, parents must be empowered with parental rights and school choice because every student deserves the best.
Under Joe Biden and Tim Walz our communities are less safe. Families no longer travel to metro areas because the streets of our large cities are filled with shootings, car jackings, drugs, and senseless acts of riots and violence. We must invest in our police and law enforcement and recruit the next generation of law enforcement officers.
6. No society can function without law and order. Safety and security must be returned to the streets of our great state. I will fight back against the extremists who seek to dismantle and defund the police. All residents deserve safety and security. I fully support increased penalties to stop repeat offenses from violent criminals and actually hold them accountable unlike the actions of our judicial system today.
State government must be more supportive of our brave men and women who risk their lives day in and day out protecting us. We need to create more incentives to become a law enforcement officer because fewer and fewer people are entering the profession which will have long term impacts on our safety. I support increasing opportunities for high school students to experience and enter the profession to create a pipeline for this important career. Further, our responsibility as citizens of our great country is to support and stand with our law enforcement community. I am proud to be the only candidate endorsed in this race by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, and I am proud to back the blue.
Minnesota struggles with not only a chemical dependency crisis, but a huge mental health crisis. Now is time for both parties to come together to fix this problem and invest in the resources necessary to change this trend.
