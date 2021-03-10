A Wyanett Township couple were in town getting their COVID vaccinations while their home on Spectacle Lake burned Wednesday, March 10.
The 4-alarm fire was reported at a lakefront home at 33459 Helium Street NW shortly after 10 a.m. on March 10.
The fire was reported by a resident on the opposite side of Spectacle Lake, who observed the fire through her binoculars and called 911. The reporting party noted that flames were visible on the side of the home facing the lake.
The initial call went to the Dalbo Fire Department, which requested mutual aid from fire departments in Isanti, Cambridge, and Princeton, which provide water and manpower at the fire scene.
When the first Dalbo firefighters arrived on scene, the home was fully engulfed and fire and black smoke were coming from the windows and doors of the home, according to radio traffic to the Isanti County 911 Dispatch Center.
At one point, firefighters were being directed to "cool down" some homes adjacent to the burning house which were in danger of being compromised because of the heat and fire. Soon afterwards, there were reports that the intense heat caused windows to break in a neighboring home.
Witnesses at the scene said the couple who resided in the burning home were not home at the time of the fire because they had appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations. Witnesses also said that the couple's home was entirely heated through the burning of wood.
