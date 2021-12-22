Law enforcement with the Princeton Police Department, Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office, and the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office took children Christmas shopping during the 9th annual “Shop With a Cop” event on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at Walmart in Princeton.Save and close
More than 20 childsren were able to go Christmas shopping thanks to this annual tradition. The gifts were purchased with $2,000 , half provided by a grant from Walmart and half from a donation from the Bernick’s beverage distribution company in Waite Park.
“It’s fun,” said event organizer Nicole Josephes with the Princeton Police Department.
