Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Teddy Olson and 7-year-old Jake Mishler were looking at bikes, hoping to find the perfect one during the Shop with a Cop event on Tuesday, Dec. 14. 

 Joel Stottrup
Riley Fuchs, age 10, shops with Officer Shane Duncan of the Princeton Police Department.

 

Law enforcement with the Princeton Police Department, Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office, and the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office took children Christmas shopping during the 9th annual “Shop With a Cop” event on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at Walmart in Princeton.Save and close

Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Andrew Bromberg helps Kaden Potvin, 8, shop for a candle.

 

More than 20 childsren were able to go Christmas shopping thanks to this annual tradition. The gifts were purchased with $2,000 , half provided by a grant from Walmart and half from a donation from the Bernick’s beverage distribution company in Waite Park. 

“It’s fun,” said event organizer Nicole Josephes with the Princeton Police Department.

 

