Mille Lacs County Chief Deputy Kyle Burton brought the issue of Taser upgrades before the county board at the Feb. 16 work session. Burton said that with the changing political climate, the sheriff’s office expects more use of Tasers and perhaps less use of deadly weapons.
Burton said that the sheriff’s office is looking at upgrading its entire inventory of Tasers given that they were first implemented in 2003. Technology has changed and the equipment getting old.
“We’ve been trying to keep it afloat by throwing money at it,” Burton said.
Burton explained that the current Tasers have two darts that are released and both have to make contact when deployed. However, with the new technology, only one of the darts is required to make contact to achieve results.
“With all the escalation in crime, we want to make sure we have the best technology,” Burton said.
He added also with the new technology is a database which collects time, date and temperature whenever a Taser fires. The data can be used in evidence collection.
The cost for the upgrade is $126,960 to be paid over five years with a payback for used equipment of about $3,000 and a discount of $2,000 for contracting by the end of March. Burton added that the sheriff’s office budgets approximately $55,000 per year in its equipment fund, and this payment would be about $25,000 per year.
Commissioner Phil Peterson asked how often Tasers are used. Burton responded that they are used about 15 to 20 times per year.
“I would expect it to increase as things change in law enforcement as we’re dictated more and more on what police can and can’t do,” he added.
The topic will be placed on the consent agenda for the next meeting in early March.
