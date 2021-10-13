The following arrests from the Princeton area were reported to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office. The report was compiled by Jeff Hage.
• Shealyn Jean Bruflodt, 34 of Princeton, MN 55371 for GM 4th Degree Assault on Police, 2nd Degree DWI - Test Refusal, Obstructing with Force, MSD Open Bottle and Expired Registration.
Incident reports
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Joey Streeper on 325th Ave NW in Blue Hill Township reported the theft of a compound bow, arrow, and accessories from his vehicle. Estimated value of the items is $1,870.00.
