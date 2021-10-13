The following arrests from the Princeton area were reported to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office. The report was compiled by Jeff Hage.

Shealyn Jean Bruflodt, 34 of Princeton, MN  55371 for GM 4th Degree Assault on Police, 2nd Degree DWI - Test Refusal, Obstructing with Force, MSD Open Bottle and Expired Registration.

Incident reports

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Joey Streeper on 325th Ave NW in Blue Hill Township reported the theft of a compound bow, arrow, and accessories from his vehicle.   Estimated value of the items is $1,870.00.

