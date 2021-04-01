Melissa Jensen says she has always been into re-purposing furniture.
Jensen’s been re-purposing and selling her creations about as long as she has dreamed of opening her own business.
That dream comes true this weekend when She Shed Decor & More opens at 108 Sixth Street S. Princeton.
The grand-opening of the She Shed is this weekend, but the store was actually first born just a little over a year ago.
It was January 27, 2000 when a much smaller version of the She Shed first opened in the former E-cigarette store adjacent to the laundromat on Rum River Drive in Princeton.
Seven weeks after opening her knew business, Jensen and the She Shed were impacted by the shutdowns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The next year was spent in survival mode as the She Shed fought to survive.
“It was difficult because I had put all my eggs in one basket,” Jensen said of the financial commitment she had made to the store in early 2020.
But Jensen fought the fight and persevered.
When allowed to reopen, business was brisk as shoppers flocked to the small 500 square-foot store.
“Our vendors kept bringing in new product trying to keep up,” Jensen said.
“We found out fast that we had outgrown thew store. It was evident we had to step up and expand,” she said.
Enter the new store at 108 Sixth Street S.
Jensen and a crew of family members and friends have been working overtime at the new location since early March to prepare for the new She Shed’s opening weekend, April 1-3. A ribbon-cutting with the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce was held on the morning of April 1.
The new store opening is a culmination of Jensen’s 20 years in the business of decorating.
Her work re-purposing furniture for friends and family grew 10 years ago into her being a vendor at a shop in Forest Lake.
“Now I’m a store owner,” she said.
She Shed Decor & More has about 25 vendors lined up. Clothing- in a variety of sizes, shades, and colors- are one of the many items for sale at the She Shed. Store vendors also specialize in home decor, such as candles, drink-ware such as hand-decorated glasses and coffee cups, lotions and soaps made from goats milk, welcome mats, handbags, and even some decor that will appeal to fishing fans whether they’re men or women. There is also a line of merchandise at the She Shed with a “Love for Minnesota” theme.
On Saturdays, an Amish baker from the Milaca area brings her breads, rolls, cookies and candies to the shop.
“There is such a wide variety of merchandise from one vendor to the next,” Jensen said.
“It’s somewhat modern, somewhat rustic and a lot in between,” she said.
She Shed Decor & More is an occasional store, open the first full weekend of each month. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.
The store has an online presence at https://thesheshedprinceton.com and can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/thesheshedprinceton. The store’s phone number is 763-260-3807.
Melissa Jensen says her goal is to someday have a “He Shed” next door to the She Shed.
