Lynn Waytashek has been promoted to planning and zoning administrator in Sherburne County.
Waytashek has worked for the county since 1998. She was initially hired as an environmental specialist.
“I started out doing solid waste enforcement and then moved to wetland and shoreland permitting and enforcement. In 2000 I became the assistant planning and zoning administrator and began reviewing plats, variances and conditional use permits,” she said.
Now, she has been named planning and zoning administrator following the retirement of Nancy Riddle.
Here’s more about her.
Q: Please summarize your educational background.
A: I have a bachelor of science degree from St. Cloud State University. My major was industrial studies with an emphasis in transportation, energy and power and a minor in environmental studies.
Q: How did you end up in this field of work?
A: After graduating from college I went to work for Morrison County as their assistant solid waste manager. I operated the household hazardous waste facility and oversaw their recycling programs. In 1998, I saw that Sherburne County was hiring and thought I would like to try something new. I am fortunate I was able to expand from solid waste to planning and zoning.
Q: What do you like about it?
A: I enjoy working with residents, developers and real estate agents in the county. It is very satisfying to be able to help a property owner navigate the regulations and assist them through the process. There are a lot of different aspects to this position and you never know what each day will hold.
Q: What are your goals as planning and zoning administrator?
A: Our office is in the process doing a request for proposal to update our permitting program. The Planning and Zoning Department is anticipating a new comprehensive land use management plan will be written and approved in 2022. This will be followed up with a rewrite and update of the county zoning ordinance.
Q: What do you enjoy doing outside of work?
A: My favorite thing to do is explore national parks with my husband and children. My favorite national park is Glacier in Montana.
