A 49-year-old Milaca woman sustained life-threatening injuries Sept. 11 in a two-vehicle collision in Borgholm Township.

Just after 4 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 23 and 90th Avenue Cheryl Propson was injured after colliding with a semi-truck that was attempting to turn left, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The 2012 International Freightliner truck was eastbound when it stopped to turn onto northbound 90th Avenue. Propson was driving a 2005 Pontiac Montana when she struck the rear end of the truck, according to the State Patrol.

Propson was transported to North Memorial Hospital. Her passenger, a 60-year-old Onamia man, was transported to the Princeton hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The 26-year-old driver of the truck, from Milaca, received no injuries from the crash, according to the State Patrol.

