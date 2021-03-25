Throughout the first weeks of March, members of the Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department have had a series of interactions with Ricki Arlene Boswell, 37, of Onamia, related to sale of controlled substances. Boswell has been arrested on multiple counts of drug sale occuring between the period of March 4 and March 18. She has been found to be in possession of six grams of heroin, nine grams of fentanyl, as well as some methamphetamine.
According to the criminal complaint:
Boswell was arrested at her Onamia residence by a member of the Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department on active warrants on March 4. At the time, Boswell was found passed out on her bed. Law enforcement had heard repeated reports that Boswell was selling controlled substances from her bedroom window. Bowell’s bed was positioned beside the window, serving as a makeshift chair during these transactions.
On the bed where Boswell had been laying, an officer found assorted drug paraphernalia, as well as plastic baggies containing 18 paper bindles. The officer further observed a large amount of currency scattered throughout the room and in Boswell’s purse. The substance in the bindles field-tested positive for 5.3 grams of fentanyl with packaging. A total of $841 was located and seized.
While in the squad car, Boswell advised that she had drugs on her person, removing large bindles containing 4.18 grams of suspected heroin.
On March 15, emergency responders were dispatched to the same residence on reports that a male at the residence was unresponsive and not breathing, experiencing an overdose. He was revived with multiple doses of Narcan.
On March 17, an investigator with the Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department observed a male individual arrive at the residence, who then went to Boswell’s window. The investigator observed a hand-to-hand drug transaction. The male returned to his vehicle and drove away. The investigator initiated a traffic stop, and the driver admitted to buying two packs of heroin from Boswell at her residence. Officers located the two packs, the contents of which field-tested positive for .44 grams of fentanyl.
The investigator secured a search warrant for Boswell’s property which was executed on March 18. Within Boswell’s bedroom, officers located six packs of suspected controlled substances, multiple digital scales, hundreds of pre-folded bindles, a mirror containing suspected methamphetamine, and other paraphernalia, along with other paraphernalia. In total, Boswell possessed .87 grams of methamphetamine, 3.38 grams of fentanyl and 2.7 grams of heroin.
Within a 90-day period, Boswell had sold or possessed with intent of selling 6.68 grams of heroin, 9.12 grams of fentanyl and .87 grams of heroin.
Boswell has been charged with one felony count of second-degree drug sales of three or more grams of heroin within a 90-day period, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 25 years and/or a $500,000 fine, or three to 40 years and/or a $500,000 fine for subsequent conviction; and two felony counts of third-degree narcotics sale, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years and/or a $250,000 fine, or two to 30 years and/or a $250,000 fine for subsequent conviction.
