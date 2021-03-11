A quick response from the Princeton Fire and Rescue Department helped keep a mobile home fire at bay on Tuesday, March 2.
The fire, at 113 Willow Circle on the city’s north end of town, was reported while the fire department was holding its weekly training session, which allowed firefighters to be in route from the fire station to the fire across the street from Rainbow Park within minutes of the call coming in.
The fire was reported by Christina Mattson at about 8:20 p.m., according to Princeton Police Department records.
The call came in as a report of an unusual smell, but no signs of smoke or flames. Within two minutes, the complainant stated that smoke was now visible, resulting in the fire department being paged to the scene.
Princeton Police officers were first on the scene and reported heavy smoke in the area. Fire Chief Ron Lawrence was the first firefighter on the scene. At that time, the fire was not fully involved, but the trailer was entirely filled with smoke.
Lawrence observed fire near the bathroom of the trailer in an area near a hot water heater compartment, Lawrence told the Union-Times.
Because of the visible flames, the North Sherburne Fire Department from Baldwin Township was called in for mutual aid.
Firefighters embarked on an interior attack on the fire.
Because of the fire department training, firefighters arrived on scene promptly.
“We had a lot of guys available, and a lot of guys who got there fast,” Lawrence said.
“That allowed us to knock the fire down pretty quick,” he said.
Firefighters were out for about two hours, Lawrence said.
While the cause of the fire remains under investigation of the state fire marshal’s office and the Princeton Fire and Rescue Department, it appears that at some point, either heat or fire melted a gas line leading to the hot water heater, Lawrence said.
