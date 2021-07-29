A Milaca man is facing up to five years in prison following an alleged domestic assault that left a woman with substantial injuries.
Jamie E. Eggen, 47, was intoxicated with several dried blood marks on him when arrested at a Foreston apartment following the July 19 incident.
Mille Lacs County deputies were called to Foreston on a report of a domestic assault. They met with a complainant who was visibly injured, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mille Lacs county District Court.
The victim had a large “goose egg” swelling under her right eye that was the approximate size of a baseball. The injury prevented the woman from being able to open her eye, the complaint states.
The victim was also bleeding from lacerations on her face, had a bite mark on her arm, and suffered an injury to her jaw that resulted in difficulty speaking. Later at the hospital, the victim was diagnosed with a broken facial bone and other injuries, according to court records.
Eggen allegedly punched the victim and slammed her head into a fireplace, according to the criminal complaint. There was dried blood throughout the house, including in a bedroom and on the fireplace, the complaint states.
Deputies found Eggen inside the residence. Deputies reported that Eggen claimed that it was the victim who attacked him. He had a laceration on his forehead and minor cuts on his hand, the complaint states.
Eggen was taken into custody and booked into the Mille Lacs County Jail. He was charged in Mille Lacs County District Court with 3rd degree assault causing bodily harm and domestic assault. Both charges are felonies.
