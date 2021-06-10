A Minnesota state trooper escaped injury when his squad vehicle was struck by a deer on Tuesday, June 1 on Highway 169 in Bogus Brook Township.
Trooper Brian Milan was southbound on Highway 169 when a deer ran out onto the highway and struck a 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe patrol vehicle.
The deer hit the left side of the vehicle, causing damage to the left bumper and headlight.
The accident occurred at about 7:45 a.m. No injuries were reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.