A Minnesota state trooper escaped injury when his squad vehicle was struck by a deer on Tuesday, June 1 on Highway 169 in Bogus Brook Township.

Trooper Brian Milan was southbound on Highway 169 when a deer ran out onto the highway and struck a 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe patrol vehicle.

The deer hit the left side of the vehicle, causing damage to the left bumper and headlight.

The accident occurred at about 7:45 a.m. No injuries were reported.

