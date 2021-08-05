A Foreston teenager is recovering after her leg was broken in a hit-and-run incident in Foreston.
The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the Chrysler Town and Country van believed to have struck the 18-year-old on July 24, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Haley Jackman-Wayman was on 150th Avenue when a van struck her from behind while she was biking to work around 4:30 a.m. She landed on the shoulder near the ditch, where she almost immediately realized her leg was broken, Jackman-Wayman said.
The driver, a woman in her late 20s or early 30s, got out of her van and asked Jackman-Wayman if she was OK, according to the victim. When Jackman-Wayman said no, the woman got back into her van and left, according to Jackman-Wayman.
The vehicle is suspected to be a Town and Country van dated between 2001 and 2008, based on a mirror recovered from the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Department. The mirror was found a couple of feet from Jackman-Wayman, where it landed after striking her elbow, she said.
Despite everything Jackman-Wayman said she is doing all right. She is currently at home recuperating with her leg in a splint. The doctors said it will take about six weeks for Jackman-Wayman to be able to walk on it and six months total before she’s expected to be fully healed, she said.
Anyone with any information about the suspected driver or vehicle can contact the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 320-983-8346.
