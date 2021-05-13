The following incidents were reported to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Department through May 7. The times listed are when an incident was reported, not necessarily when it occurred. Report was compiled by Jeff Hage.
Incident reports:
• On April 21, Jason Sommerstad reported a burglary at a new construction homesite on 139th St NW in Baldwin Township. Estimated value of damage is $1,500.00.
