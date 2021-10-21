The following from the Princeton-Milaca area were booked into the Sherburne County Jail. The report was compiled by Jeff Hage.
• Matthew Edward Walentiny, 34, of Princeton, for FEL 5th Degree Drugs, GM 3rd Degree DWI and MSD Obstruction.
• Evan William Senske, 26, of Princeton, for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.