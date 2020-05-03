The following incidents were reported to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Department from April 20 to April 26. Times are when an incident was reported, not necessarily when it occurred. Report compiled by Tim Hennagir
Arrested:
Brad Jason Streets, 47 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for MSD 5th Degree Domestic Assault.
Samuel Scot Kearney, 39 of Mora, MN 55051 for MSD Violation of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order.
Anthony Michael Lenz, 18 of Monticello, MN 55362 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
Derek Robert Johnson, 28 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for FEL Domestic Assault Strangulation.
Sarah Marie Bartheld, 34 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for GM Domestic Assault.
