The Following people were booked into the Sherburne County Jail during the week ending April 4, 2021.
Jared Michael Shaw, 36 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for FEL Domestic Assault - Strangulation.
Trevor Joseph Berger, 27 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Corey Paul Anderson, 36 of St. Cloud, MN 56304 for MSD Contempt of Court - Conditions of Release.
Ira Ray Mercurio-Keezer, 44 of St. Cloud, MN 56304 for FEL Domestic Assault (2 counts) and Obstruction.
Jason Daniel Bieniek, 45 of Becker, MN 55308 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Justin James Smolak, 34 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD Harassment Restraining Order violation.
Mathew John Bohnenkamp, 50 of St. Cloud, MN 56301 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Joseph Emmet Krupa, 33 of Monticello, MN 55362 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Danelle Marcella Ellingboe, 42 of Rush City, MN 55069 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Timothy Russel Oliver, 35 of Bagley, MN 56621 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Cara Lynn Berg, 23 of No Permanent Address on Sherburne County warrants.
Sarah Rene Bratvold, 35 of Anoka, MN 55303 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Andrea Dawn Birt, 39 of Cass Lake, MN 56633 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Jeremy Allen Glass, 31 of St. Paul, MN 55104 on Department of Corrections and Sherburne County warrants.
Ryan Allen Johnson, 29 of Moundsview, MN 55712 on Sherburne County warrants.
