The following incidents were reported to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Department through July 25.

Arrested:

• Michael Brandon Bell, 35 of Princeton, MN 55371 on a Sherburne County warrant.

Incident reports:

• July 7- Donnie Eisenhut on 300th Ave NW in Baldwin Township reported the theft of items from a boat. Items taken include misc. fishing tackle and an Abu Garcia fishing pole. Items valued at $540.

• July 15- Christian Donais on 287th Ave NW in Baldwin Township reported the theft of a license plate from a vehicle.

