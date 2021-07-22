The following incidents were reported to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Department. The times listed are when an incident was reported, not necessarily when it occurred. report was compiled by Debbie Griffin.
Arrested:
• Stanley Rolland Bones, 24 of Milaca, MN 56353 for FEL Flee in Motor Vehicle and a Benton County warrant.
Incident reports:
• July 5- Christopher Hart on 172nd St NW in Blue Hill Township reported the theft of a 2000 Stingray 220ds boat and trailer from his property. Value of the boat and trailer are estimated to be $15,000.00.
• July 6- Steven Peterson reported a theft that occurred at a property on 57th St SE
