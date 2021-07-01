Sherburne Jail bookings:

Listed below are people in the Princeton and Milaca region that were booked into the Sherburne County Jail.

• Jeremiah Thomas Holmberg, 40 of Princeton, MN 55371 for FEL Threats of Violence and a Department of Corrections Apprehension and Detention Order.

• Jack Daniel Smith, 42 of Onamia, MN 56359 on a Sherburne County warrant.

