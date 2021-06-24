Sherburne Jail bookings:

Listed below are people in the Monticello and Big Lake region that were booked into the Sherburne County Jail.

• Michael Durome Nelson, 40 of Princeton, MN 55371 for GM 4th Degree Assault and GM Obstructing.

• Tyler Scott Sjodin, 28 of Milaca, MN 56353 on Hubbard County and Sherburne County warrants.

Incident reports:

• June 3- Rayme Herold reported the theft of a trailer from a property located on 164th St NW in Orrock Township. Trailer is 6 x 10 with a fold down rear ramp and a spare tire on the driver’s side. Value of the trailer is estimated at $1,200.

