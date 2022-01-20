Sherburne sheriff squad MT

The following incidents were reported to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office through Jan. 17. 

Arrested:

• Melissa Lynne Kisch, 39 of Princeton, for MSD 4th Degree DWI.

• Joshua Lars Petersen, 44 of Princeton, for GM 3rd Degree DWI

• James Allen Bartel, 44 of Princeton, for FEL Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle and GM 3rd Degree DWI.

• Blake Andrew Campbell, 32 of Princeton, for FEL Domestic Assault by Strangulation and MSD Domestic Assault.

