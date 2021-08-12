Princeton police will be equipped with body-worn cameras in the near future.
The Princeton Police Department is working on the policy and securing the hardware in hopes of deploying the cameras in the next month or two.
The department plans to test the cameras for a week or two before committing. They hope to have the cameras implemented by Sept. 1, but it may take until the beginning of October, according to Chief Todd Frederick.
“Our job is to mediate situations, to protect life and serve our community, and I think with the body cameras it allows us to be able to document the job that we do,” Frederick said.
The department has budgeted $35,000 annually for the cost of the cameras and peripheral equipment, Frederick said during an Aug. 5 study session of the City Council. Assuming the contract works out, the department may have to increase its budget for data management after the six-year mark, he said.
The department is looking to purchase nine or 10 cameras, which is not enough for each of the 12 officers on the department, but will cover all the officers on duty at one time, according to Frederick.
“They would basically be checking the camera out before their shift starts,” Frederick said.
After looking into several companies, Princeton plans to purchase the cameras from Watch Guard. The functionality of the camera — the user-friendly software, size and the multiple options for mounting brackets — were some of the reasons for the decision, according to Frederick.
“You listen to stories from other law enforcement agencies where the officer’s on scene and the body camera is running and maybe the officer’s eyes don’t catch something that the camera does,” Frederick said.
A policy on body-worn cameras
Under the new policy, officers are required to ensure they are equipped with a functioning camera when they go out on shift, and they are only allowed to use the camera in the performance of official duties for the department, according to a draft copy of the policy.
Officers must document when they make a recording in their incident reports. If an officer does not record activities that should be recorded under the policy, they must document the reasons why they did not, which will be reviewed by a supervisor, according to the draft policy.
Officers are required to activate the camera whenever they respond to a call or are performing law enforcement-related duties. They do have discretion when recording general citizen contact, except when those contacts turn adversarial. The policy does provide an exception for activating cameras when it would be unsafe for an officer to do so, according to the draft policy.
Once a camera is activated, it should be left recording until the incident is concluded or it becomes clear that continued recording would be unlikely to capture information with evidentiary value — meaning it could not be useful as proof in a criminal prosecution, civil proceedings, further investigations of criminal acts or when considering allegations against an officer, according to the draft policy.
When a camera is turned off, the officer is required to state the reason why on camera before deactivating it, according to the draft.
Officers also are prohibited from obfuscating the camera with the intention of undermining the policy or to record other agency personnel during non-enforcement related activities, according to the draft policy.
Handling data
After a shift, an officer is responsible for ensuring the data from their camera is stored properly, unless they are involved in an incident resulting in great bodily harm or death — in which case their supervisor will take custody of the data, according to the draft policy.
Data from the cameras is organized under 11 labels, including criminal, use of force, citations, search warrants, non-criminal calls for service, an accident, unintentional recording and more, according to the draft policy.
When transferring data, an officer is required to flag the file if it could identify someone such as a victim of child abuse, undercover officers, informants or others whose identity is protected by law, according to the draft policy.
Data from cameras are presumed private except in a few instances. If the data is part of an active criminal investigation, it is considered classified. Data is considered public if it documents the discharge of a firearm — other than for training or the killing of a sick or injured animal — use of force that results in great bodily harm or the disciplinary action against a public employee, according to the draft policy.
The total number of cameras owned by the department, a record of cameras deployed, the amount of data collected and maintained and the policy itself are all considered public data as well, according to the draft copy.
The subject of a recording — meaning anyone captured on camera or the officer collecting the data — may request that a recording is made public. It will be made public, though portions may be redacted, unless the data could reveal protected identities, according to the draft policy.
Subjects of any data held by the department may review the footage captured by a camera, unless it is part of an active investigation or the data is prohibited from being disclosed under the law, such as if it could reveal protected identities including undercover officers, according to the draft policy.
If the data from a camera is not part of an active investigation, subjects can receive a copy of it. However, data on other subjects who do not consent to a release will be redacted, along with the identities of undercover officers. On-duty officers may not be redacted from the data, according to the draft policy.
Officers may only access the data for business-related purposes, such as preparing a report, and must document why they accessed the data each time, according to the draft policy.
All data must be maintained for 90 days. Footage of an officer discharging their firearm, except when killing a sick animal, must be maintained for one year.
Data that documents use of deadly force by an officer or circumstances that resulted in formal complaints against an officer must be maintained for six years, according to the draft policy. Subjects of a recording may request that it be maintained for up to 180 days.
The department has been in discussion with Watch Guard about the pay schedule for data storage. The company wants the city to pay a yearly subscription, but the department wants a six-year commitment, due to budgeting concerns, Frederick said during the Aug. 5 study session.
Assuming the contract works out, the department would store the data in an off-site cloud storage system. The company also has offered some services like redaction software to help blur subjects’ faces, Frederick said during the study session.
The department could store it locally, but Frederick was concerned it may drive up the costs in three or four years due to future updates, he said during the study session.
The next step is four officers selected by Frederick will review the fourth draft of the policy. Once it’s approved the full policy will be posted on the city’s website.
“It’s just a positive thing to have,” Frederick said. “It helps our community, it helps our officers, it helps everything to be transparent.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.