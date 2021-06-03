The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department May 21-28. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Friday, May 21
6:25 p.m. Received a report of a stolen sim card from a tablet on the 100 block of 8th Avenue N.
Saturday, May 22
10:39 a.m. Responded to a crash on the northbound exit ramp of Highway 169 at Rum River Dr. S.
11:01 a.m. Received a fraud report on the 300 block of 21st Avenue N.
3:12 p.m. Responded to a man stuck in an elevator in the 700 block of 1st Street. He was freed before officers arrived.
8:17 p.m. Responded to a collision involving a parked car on the 100 block of 11th Avenue S.
Sunday, May 23
7:44 a.m. Responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Highway 95 and Rum River Drive.
Monday, May 24
1:05 p.m. Responded to a collision involving a trailer and a fence on the 1400 block of 3rd Street N.
1:34 p.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off from a location on the 300 block of Rum River Drive S.
5:39 p.m. Received a report of a scam from a location on the 900 block of 8th Avenue N.
9:06 p.m. Cited someone for theft at a location on the 300 block of 21st Avenue N.
9:24 p.m. Responded to reports of a fight outside a location on the 200 block of Rum River Drive N.
Tuesday, May 25
7:18 p.m. Responded to a structure fire on the 700 block of 6th Avenue N.
8:02 p.m. Received a report of a theft of services from a location on the 100 block of Rum River Drive N.
Thursday, May 27
7:38 a.m. Responded to a minor collision on Rum River Drive S.
