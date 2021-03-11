The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department Feb. 27-March 5. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Thursday, Feb. 27
8:16 a.m. A man drove off with almost $46 in gas in the 1100 block of Seventh Avenue South.
1:03 p.m. A verbal disturbance involving damage to property was reported in the 1100 block of West Branch Street.
9:23 p.m. A theft occurred in the 100 block of Fourth Avenue South.
Saturday, March 1
11:20 a.m. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle in the 400 block of 19th Street North.
5:36 p.m. A two-vehicle crash occurred in the 1900 block of Fifth Street North.
Sunday, March 2
8:24 p.m. A fire occurred in the 100 block of Willow Circle.
Monday, March 3
1:02 p.m. A wallet was stolen in the 900 block of Northland Drive.
Tuesday, March 4
7:05 p.m. A shoplifter was reported in the 300 block of 21st Avenue North.
10:05 p.m. A motorist was arrested for fleeing officers in a motor vehicle and DWI charges in the 7400 block of Highway 95.
Wednesday, March 5
11:04 a.m. A burglar stole a shotgun from a home in the 1500 block of 16th Avenue North.
