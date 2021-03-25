The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department March 12-19. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Saturday, March 13
4:58 a.m. Received reports of a gas drive-off on the 300 block of Rum River Drive S.
12:28 p.m. Responded to a vehicle collision on the 700 block of Rum River Drive S.
12:33 p.m. Received reports of a theft on the 1900 block of 5th Street N.
Sunday, March 14
12:14 a.m. Received reports of a stolen trailer on the 800 block of 2nd Street N.
Monday, March 15
10:34 a.m. Received reports of a homemade skateboard stolen from a vehicle sometime between January and then in the 300 block of Rum River Drive N.
6:11 p.m. Responded to reports of slashed tires on the 600 block of 5th Avenue N.
Wednesday, March 17
8:36 a.m. Received reports of a fraud on the 200 block of 7th Avenue N.
Thursday, March 18
4:08 p.m. Arrested a shoplifter on the 300 block of 21st Avenue N.
Friday, March 19
1:25 p.m. Received reports of a gas drive-off on the 100 block of 9th Avenue Circle S.
