The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department Feb. 19-26. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred.

Friday, Feb. 19

10:04 a.m. Received reports of an unemployment benefit scam in the 1200 block of 14th Avenue N.

12:24 p.m. Responded to a crash in the 700 block of Northland Drive.

12:36 p.m. Received reports of an out-of-state scam in the 200 block of Rum River Drive S.

Saturday, Feb. 20

5:30 p.m. Responded to a shoplifter in the 300 block of 21st Avenue N.

Sunday, Feb. 21

1:59 a.m. Responded to a single vehicle versus a snowbank crash near the intersection of Rum River Drive and Highway 95.

Monday, Feb. 22

9:37 a.m. Received reports of a stolen light bar in the 1500 block of 12th Street S.

10:46 a.m. Received a report of an unauthorized credit card use in 1400 block of First Street.

11:15 a.m. Received a report of a Craigslist scam in the 300 block of 21st Avenue N.

5:56 p.m. Responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 1600 block of 10th Street S.

Tuesday, Feb. 23

10:32 p.m. Responded to a theft of chrome tow mirrors, radio and LED pod lights in the 1500 block of 12th Street S.

Thursday, Feb. 25

4:07 p.m. Received reports of a theft in the 100 block of Ninth Avenue Circle.

