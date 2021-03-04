The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department Feb. 19-26. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Friday, Feb. 19
10:04 a.m. Received reports of an unemployment benefit scam in the 1200 block of 14th Avenue N.
12:24 p.m. Responded to a crash in the 700 block of Northland Drive.
12:36 p.m. Received reports of an out-of-state scam in the 200 block of Rum River Drive S.
Saturday, Feb. 20
5:30 p.m. Responded to a shoplifter in the 300 block of 21st Avenue N.
Sunday, Feb. 21
1:59 a.m. Responded to a single vehicle versus a snowbank crash near the intersection of Rum River Drive and Highway 95.
Monday, Feb. 22
9:37 a.m. Received reports of a stolen light bar in the 1500 block of 12th Street S.
10:46 a.m. Received a report of an unauthorized credit card use in 1400 block of First Street.
11:15 a.m. Received a report of a Craigslist scam in the 300 block of 21st Avenue N.
5:56 p.m. Responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 1600 block of 10th Street S.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
10:32 p.m. Responded to a theft of chrome tow mirrors, radio and LED pod lights in the 1500 block of 12th Street S.
Thursday, Feb. 25
4:07 p.m. Received reports of a theft in the 100 block of Ninth Avenue Circle.
