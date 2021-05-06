The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department April 23-30. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Monday, April 26
11:26 a.m. Responded to a hit-and-run collision in the 900 block of Northland Drive.
9:37 p.m. Arrested a motorist on DWI charges in the 800 block of Rum River Drive N.
Thursday, April 28
2:02 p.m. Received a report of a theft from a location on the 900 block of Northland Drive.
8:52 p.m. Investigated a possible shoplifting theft from a location on the 500 block of Rum River Drive S.
Friday, April 29
10:21 p.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on the 600 block of 13th Avenue N.
