The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department April 23-30. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Monday, April 26

11:26 a.m. Responded to a hit-and-run collision in the 900 block of Northland Drive.

9:37 p.m. Arrested a motorist on DWI charges in the 800 block of Rum River Drive N.

Thursday, April 28

2:02 p.m. Received a report of a theft from a location on the 900 block of Northland Drive.

8:52 p.m. Investigated a possible shoplifting theft from a location on the 500 block of Rum River Drive S.

Friday, April 29

10:21 p.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on the 600 block of 13th Avenue N.

