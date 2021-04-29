The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department April 16-23. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Friday, April 16
10:49 a.m. Received a report of unemployment fraud on the 800 block of 7th Avenue.
12:51 p.m. Responded to a vehicle crash near the intersection of Rum River Drive S. and 3rd Street S.
3:20 p.m. Responded to a vehicle crash on the 300 block of 21st Avenue N.
Saturday, April 17
1:08 a.m. Received a report of fraud from the 1600 block of 10th Street S.
Sunday, April 18
12:59 a.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off in the 1100 block of 7th Avenue S.
Thursday, April 22
12:54 a.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off on the 100 block of 9th Avenue Circle S.
