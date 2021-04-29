The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department April 16-23. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Friday, April 16

10:49 a.m. Received a report of unemployment fraud on the 800 block of 7th Avenue.

12:51 p.m. Responded to a vehicle crash near the intersection of Rum River Drive S. and 3rd Street S.

3:20 p.m. Responded to a vehicle crash on the 300 block of 21st Avenue N.

Saturday, April 17

1:08 a.m. Received a report of fraud from the 1600 block of 10th Street S.

Sunday, April 18

12:59 a.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off in the 1100 block of 7th Avenue S.

Thursday, April 22

12:54 a.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off on the 100 block of 9th Avenue Circle S.

