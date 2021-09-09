The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department Aug. 27 through Sept. 3. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Friday, Aug. 27

11:36 a.m. Responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Rum River Drive South and Highway 169.

Saturday, Aug. 28

6:19 p.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on the 1100 block of Seventh Avenue North.

Sunday, Aug. 29

5:48 a.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on the 300 block of 11th Avenue South.

6:54 p.m. Received a report of a damaged window on the 700 block of West Branch Street.

Monday, Aug. 30

11:12 a.m. Received a report of a crash on the 700 block of Rum River Drive South.

3:29 p.m. Received a report of a crash resulting in no injuries on the 200 block of Rum River Drive South.

Wednesday, Sept. 1

12:44 p.m. Received a report of a stolen 2002 Cadillac Escalade, valued at $7,000, from the 600 block of Rum River Drive South.

1 p.m. Received a report of a fraud from the 1100 block of Seventh Avenue South.

5:36 p.m. Received a report of stolen bicycles on the 100 block of 18th Avenue.

Thursday, Sept. 2

3:36 p.m. Responded to a gas drive-off on the 1100 block of Seventh Avenue South.

6:08 p.m. Responded to child abuse reports on an undisclosed block of Third Street North.

