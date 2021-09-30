The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department Sept. 17-24. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Friday, Sept. 17
1:45 p.m. Received a report of fraud on the 600 block of Ninth Street North.
Saturday, Sept. 18
9:57 a.m. Responded to stolen mail on the 1100 block of 16th Street North.
Sunday, Sept. 19
9:46 a.m. Responded to a gas drive-off valued at $45.95 on the 1100 block of Seventh Avenue South.
10:35 a.m. Responded to criminal damage to property on the 200 block of 11th Avenue South.
10:56 a.m. Received a report of criminal damage to property on the 1700 block of First Street.
2:11 p.m. Responded to an active fight on the 100 block of Ninth Circle South.
6:53 p.m. Responded to a spray-painted vehicle on the 800 block of Third Street North.
Monday, Sept. 20
2:15 p.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off valued at $10.11 on the 500 block of 19th Avenue North.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
11:34 p.m. Received a report of a crash near the intersection of Rum River Drive South and Northland Drive.
9:29 p.m. Responded to a plane colliding with a deer on the 800 block of Airport Road.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
9:13 a.m. Responded to a stolen vehicle on the 1200 block of Maple Lane North.
2:24 p.m. Received a report of a theft on the 1400 block of 17th Avenue North.
3:52 p.m. Received a report of a crash on the 300 block of 19th Avenue North.
7:28 p.m. Received a report of a theft on the 300 block of 21st Avenue North.
Thursday, Sept. 23
3:24 p.m. Responded to a crash near the intersection of Rum River Drive South and Sixth Street South.
6:07 p.m. Responded to a fraud report on the 1000 block of 16th Street North.
6:24 p.m. Responded to a shoplifter on the 300 block of 21st Avenue North.
