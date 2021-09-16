The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department Sept 3-10. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Friday, Sept. 3
2:43 p.m. Received a report of fraud on 900 block of Seventh Avenue South.
Saturday, Sept. 4
8:22 p.m. Received a report of a minor crash on the 700 block of Northland Boulevard.
Sunday, Sept. 5
4:54 p.m. Responded to a minor crash on the 700 block of Rum River Drive South.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
11:37 a.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on the 100th block of Fourth Avenue South.
3:53 p.m. Received a report of a burglary on the 800 block of Rum River Drive South.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
8:20 a.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off on the 700 block of Northland Drive.
10:24 a.m. Responded to a crash near the intersection of First Street and Rum River Drive.
10:37 a.m. Responded to a hit-and-run crash on the 700 block of West Branch Street.
4:50 p.m. Received a report of a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Rum River Drive North and Third Street North.
Friday, Sept. 10
10:26 a.m. Received a report of a vehicle window being shot out with a BB gun on the 800 block of Eighth Avenue North.
2:56 p.m. Received a report of a stolen gas mask on the 300 block of 21st Avenue North.
3:55 p.m. Responded to a crash resulting in no injuries near the intersection of Rum River Drive and Second Street North.
7:07 p.m. Received a report of a possible fraud on the 1400 block of 17th Avenue North.
