The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department Sept. 24 to Oct. 1. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Friday, Sept. 24

5:05 a.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on the 100 block of 18th Avenue North.

8:46 p.m. Responded to a shoplifter on the 800 block of Rum River Drive North and arrested the suspect for a warrant and multiple charges.

1:27 p.m. Responded to a driving complaint near the intersection of Highway 169 and 70th Street and arrested the driver on third-degree DWI charges.

Saturday, Sept. 25

8:02 a.m. Received a report of a theft of two carts on the 300 block of Golf Club Road.

10:18 a.m. Responded to an assault in a parking lot on the 300 block of Rum River Drive South.

6:47 p.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on the 200 block of Sixth Avenue South.

Sunday, Sept. 26

1:56 p.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off on the 1100 block of Seventh Avenue South.

4:42 p.m. Responded to a crash involving a truck and a tree on the 1300 block of First Street.

6:09 p.m. Responded to criminal property damage to a gate at a location on Fourth Avenue South.

6:49 p.m. Responded to a fire near the intersection of Fifth Street South and Fourth Avenue.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

12:38 a.m. Received a report of stolen keys on the 1100 block of West Branch Street.

1:01 p.m. Responded to a crash on the 300 block of 21st Avenue North.

4:29 p.m. Received a report of a theft on the 1400 block of 15th Avenue.

Wednesday, Sept. 29

2:40 p.m. Responded to a crash near the intersection of Rum River Drive North and Sixth Street North.

7:15 p.m. Removed an unwanted individual from the 200 block of Fourth Street Circle.

Load comments