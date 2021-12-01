The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department. The report was compiled by Jeff Hage.

Friday, Nov. 19

10:41 a.m. Scammers were reported to be in the 200 block of 11th Avenue S. asking for money.

Saturday, Nov. 20

10:12 p.m. A 25-year-old male was arrested during a traffic stop on 124th Street and Sherburne County 2.

Sunday, Nov. 21

3:09 p.m. The theft of a phone was reported on the 900 block of West Branch Street.

7:31 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in the 800 block of Rum River Drive N. No injuries were reported.

Tuesday, Nov. 23

6:13 a.m. A gas drive-off in the amount of $44 was reported at the Marathon station on 9th Ave. Cir.

2:54 p.m. The theft of approximately $30 and property damage to a laundry machine at 101 6th Ave. S.

4:19 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in the 100 block of Fourth Ave. S. No injuries were reported.

4:57 p.m. A 38-year-old woman was arrested for arson, disorderly conduct, and obstruction following a reported disturbance in the 1100 block of West Branch Street.

Wednesday, Nov. 24

1:30 p.m. The theft of a computer, step-stool, packages and stuffed animals was reported in the 800 block of Third Street N.

4:22 p.m. The theft of license plates was reported in the 700 block of Sixth Ave. N.

7:45 p.m. An assault was reported at the hospital. Suspect was gone when officers arrived.

8:49 p.m. An 18-year-old female was cited for shoplifting at Walmart.

Thursday, Nov. 25

4:14 a.m. An assault was reported in the 800 block of 5th Street S.

8:52 p.m. A stolen vehicle was recovered.

