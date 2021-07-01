The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department June 18-25. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Friday, June 18
1:34 a.m. Received a report of stolen keys from a location on the 500 block of 7th Street North.
3:53 a.m. Received a report of threats from a location on the 300 block of 11th Avenue South.
Saturday, June 19
8:00 p.m. Received a report of a possible assault on the 300 block of 21st Avenue North.
Sunday, June 20
11:57 a.m. Received a report of a stolen card on the 1900 block of 5th Street North.
Monday, June 21
9:18 a.m. Received a report of stolen wire, which was later recovered, on the 900 block of 2nd Street South.
9:49 a.m. Received a report of criminal property damage resulting from an attempted theft on the 400 block of Old Highway 18 South.
4:29 p.m. Received a report of a burglary on the 200 block of 9th Avenue South.
8:52 p.m. Cited an individual for stealing from a location on the 300 block of 21st Avenue North.
Tuesday, June 22
1:19 p.m. Received a report of a fraud resulting in the loss of $40,000 on the 1000 block of Rum River Drive North.
Thursday, June 24
8:45 p.m. Received a report of threats on the 300 block of 11th Avenue South.
