The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department June 18-25. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Friday, June 18

1:34 a.m. Received a report of stolen keys from a location on the 500 block of 7th Street North.

3:53 a.m. Received a report of threats from a location on the 300 block of 11th Avenue South.

Saturday, June 19

8:00 p.m. Received a report of a possible assault on the 300 block of 21st Avenue North.

Sunday, June 20

11:57 a.m. Received a report of a stolen card on the 1900 block of 5th Street North.

Monday, June 21

9:18 a.m. Received a report of stolen wire, which was later recovered, on the 900 block of 2nd Street South.

9:49 a.m. Received a report of criminal property damage resulting from an attempted theft on the 400 block of Old Highway 18 South.

4:29 p.m. Received a report of a burglary on the 200 block of 9th Avenue South.

8:52 p.m. Cited an individual for stealing from a location on the 300 block of 21st Avenue North.

Tuesday, June 22

1:19 p.m. Received a report of a fraud resulting in the loss of $40,000 on the 1000 block of Rum River Drive North.

Thursday, June 24

8:45 p.m. Received a report of threats on the 300 block of 11th Avenue South.

Recommended for you

Load comments