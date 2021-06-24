The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department June 11-18. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Friday, June 11

3:29 p.m. Responded to criminal property damage on the 800 block of 8th Avenue North.

4:54 p.m. Received a report of harassment on the 300 block of 21st Avenue North.

Saturday, June 12

8:01 a.m. Received a report of a vehicle theft on the 200 block of Rum River Drive North.

9:39 a.m. Responded to a two-vehicle crash on the 1100 block of 7th Avenue South.

5:42 p.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on the 1100 block of 7th Avenue South.

Sunday, June 13

2:18 a.m. Began investigating a hit-and-run on the 300 block of Rum River Drive South.

Monday, June 14

10:03 a.m. Received a report of a stolen push cart from Riebe Campground valued at $450.

10:54 a.m. Received a report of a collision on the 300 block of Rum River Drive South.

1:22 p.m. Received a report of a man exposing himself on the 1100 block of West Branch Street.

3:32 p.m. Received a report of harassing phone calls from the 700 block of Northland Boulevard.

Tuesday, June 15

8:45 a.m. Received a report of criminal property damage on the 400 block of 11th Avenue South.

10:01 a.m. Received a report of harassment from the 600 block of 5th Street South.

7:49 p.m. Received a report of a theft from the 1100 block of 7th Avenue South.

Wednesday, June 16

2:40 p.m. Received a report of a stolen Samsung Galaxy Note valued at $1,000 from a location on the 400 block of 15th Avenue South.

Recommended for you

Load comments