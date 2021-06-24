The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department June 11-18. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Friday, June 11
3:29 p.m. Responded to criminal property damage on the 800 block of 8th Avenue North.
4:54 p.m. Received a report of harassment on the 300 block of 21st Avenue North.
Saturday, June 12
8:01 a.m. Received a report of a vehicle theft on the 200 block of Rum River Drive North.
9:39 a.m. Responded to a two-vehicle crash on the 1100 block of 7th Avenue South.
5:42 p.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on the 1100 block of 7th Avenue South.
Sunday, June 13
2:18 a.m. Began investigating a hit-and-run on the 300 block of Rum River Drive South.
Monday, June 14
10:03 a.m. Received a report of a stolen push cart from Riebe Campground valued at $450.
10:54 a.m. Received a report of a collision on the 300 block of Rum River Drive South.
1:22 p.m. Received a report of a man exposing himself on the 1100 block of West Branch Street.
3:32 p.m. Received a report of harassing phone calls from the 700 block of Northland Boulevard.
Tuesday, June 15
8:45 a.m. Received a report of criminal property damage on the 400 block of 11th Avenue South.
10:01 a.m. Received a report of harassment from the 600 block of 5th Street South.
7:49 p.m. Received a report of a theft from the 1100 block of 7th Avenue South.
Wednesday, June 16
2:40 p.m. Received a report of a stolen Samsung Galaxy Note valued at $1,000 from a location on the 400 block of 15th Avenue South.
