The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department June 4-11. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Friday, June 4
3:10 a.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on the 700 block of Northland Drive.
2:33 p.m. Received a report of a fraud on the 1200 block of Pine Lane N.
6:10 p.m. Received a report of harassment on the 600 block of Rum River Drive.
Saturday, June 5
12:15 p.m. Responded to a collision between a vehicle and pine trees on the 6500 block of Alpha Road.
6:22 p.m. Responded to a collision between a motorcycle and truck near the intersection of Rum River Drive S. and Tiger Boulevard.
Sunday, June 6
7:46 p.m. Received a report of people taking flags from light poles on the 700 block of Rum River Drive S.
10:44 p.m. Responded to a collision between a vehicle and a deer on Highway 169.
Monday, June 7
12:34 p.m. Received a report of property damage involving theft on the 1500 block of 12th Street S.
Wednesday, June 9
1:47 p.m. Received a report of a crash on the 400 block of 1st Street.
7:34 p.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on the 500 block of 19th Avenue N.
8:04 p.m. Pursued a suspect on the 800 block of 7th Avenue N.
10:09 p.m. Pursued a motorcycle through an alley heading north from 2nd Street N.
Thursday, June 10
5:45 a.m. Received a report of a vandalized car on the 400 block of 11th Avenue S.
8:10 p.m. Received a report of graffiti on the 800 block of Old Highway 18.
11:55 a.m. Received a report of graffiti on the 1200 block of 14th Avenue N.
4:10 p.m. Received a report of a $95 gas drive-off on the 100 block of 9th Avenue S. Circle.
5:09 p.m. Responded to a crash near the intersection of 1st Street and Rum River Drive.
7:22 p.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on the 100 block of 9th Avenue Circle S.
Thursday, June 11
11:10 a.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on 200 block of 4th Street Circle.
12:45 p.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off on the 100 block of 9th Avenue Circle S.
