The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department June 4-11. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Friday, June 4

3:10 a.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on the 700 block of Northland Drive.

2:33 p.m. Received a report of a fraud on the 1200 block of Pine Lane N.

6:10 p.m. Received a report of harassment on the 600 block of Rum River Drive.

Saturday, June 5

12:15 p.m. Responded to a collision between a vehicle and pine trees on the 6500 block of Alpha Road.

6:22 p.m. Responded to a collision between a motorcycle and truck near the intersection of Rum River Drive S. and Tiger Boulevard.

Sunday, June 6

7:46 p.m. Received a report of people taking flags from light poles on the 700 block of Rum River Drive S.

10:44 p.m. Responded to a collision between a vehicle and a deer on Highway 169.

Monday, June 7

12:34 p.m. Received a report of property damage involving theft on the 1500 block of 12th Street S.

Wednesday, June 9

1:47 p.m. Received a report of a crash on the 400 block of 1st Street.

7:34 p.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on the 500 block of 19th Avenue N.

8:04 p.m. Pursued a suspect on the 800 block of 7th Avenue N.

10:09 p.m. Pursued a motorcycle through an alley heading north from 2nd Street N.

Thursday, June 10

5:45 a.m. Received a report of a vandalized car on the 400 block of 11th Avenue S.

8:10 p.m. Received a report of graffiti on the 800 block of Old Highway 18.

11:55 a.m. Received a report of graffiti on the 1200 block of 14th Avenue N.

4:10 p.m. Received a report of a $95 gas drive-off on the 100 block of 9th Avenue S. Circle.

5:09 p.m. Responded to a crash near the intersection of 1st Street and Rum River Drive.

7:22 p.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on the 100 block of 9th Avenue Circle S.

Thursday, June 11

11:10 a.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on 200 block of 4th Street Circle.

12:45 p.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off on the 100 block of 9th Avenue Circle S.

