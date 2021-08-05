The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department July 23-30. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Friday, July 23
6:08 a.m. Responded to a vehicle colliding with a pole on the 800 block of First Street.
Saturday, July 24
1:45 a.m. Arrested a motorist on second-degree DWI charges near the intersection of Highway 169 and Baxter Road.
1:54 a.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on the 900 block of Northland Drive.
12:05 p.m. Responded to a collision between a car and a motorcycle near the intersection of Northland Boulevard and Rum River Drive.
12:06 p.m. Responded to a two-vehicle collision on the 300 block of 21st Avenue North.
8:04 p.m. Cited a shoplifter on the 300 block of 21st Avenue North.
Sunday, July 25
12:50 p.m. Received a report of a stolen license plate on the 300 block of 21st Avenue North.
10:25 p.m. Pursued and arrested a motorcyclist on Rum River Drive and Second Street North.
Monday, July 26
11:32 a.m. Received a report of harassment on the 1400 block of 12th Street North.
5:01 p.m. Received a report of harassing phone calls on the 1100 block of Eighth Avenue North.
6:08 p.m. Arrested a woman on DWI charges on the 100 block of Ninth Avenue Circle South.
6:15 p.m. Received a report of harassment on the 300 block of 14th Avenue South.
8:25 p.m. Received a report of harassment on the 1200 block of Second Street North.
8:31 p.m. Pursued and arrested a motorist on Rum River Drive and Ninth Avenue North.
Tuesday, July 27
10:27 a.m. Received a report of theft on the 200 block of Willow Circle.
8:36 p.m. Received a report of threats on the 1100 block of Sixth Avenue North.
Wednesday, July 28
1:18 p.m. Responded to a crash near the intersection of 11th Street North and Seventh Avenue North.
4 p.m. Responded to a crash on the 1900 block of Fifth Street North.
4:32 p.m. Responded to a hit-and-run on the 300 block of 21st Avenue North.
7:21 p.m. Received a report of fireworks being shot at a house on the 300 block of 14th Avenue South.
9:08 p.m. Received a report of threats on the 1100 block of Sixth Avenue North.
Thursday, July 29
6:39 p.m. Responded to a hit-and-run crash on Rum River Drive.
6:41 p.m. Received a report of criminal damage to property on the 100 block of Rum River Drive North.
Thursday, July 30
9:10 a.m. Responded to a house and vehicle being toilet-papered and egged on the 1500 block of 17th Street North.
