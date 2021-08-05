The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department July 23-30. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Friday, July 23

6:08 a.m. Responded to a vehicle colliding with a pole on the 800 block of First Street.

Saturday, July 24

1:45 a.m. Arrested a motorist on second-degree DWI charges near the intersection of Highway 169 and Baxter Road.

1:54 a.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on the 900 block of Northland Drive.

12:05 p.m. Responded to a collision between a car and a motorcycle near the intersection of Northland Boulevard and Rum River Drive.

12:06 p.m. Responded to a two-vehicle collision on the 300 block of 21st Avenue North.

8:04 p.m. Cited a shoplifter on the 300 block of 21st Avenue North.

Sunday, July 25

12:50 p.m. Received a report of a stolen license plate on the 300 block of 21st Avenue North.

10:25 p.m. Pursued and arrested a motorcyclist on Rum River Drive and Second Street North.

Monday, July 26

11:32 a.m. Received a report of harassment on the 1400 block of 12th Street North.

5:01 p.m. Received a report of harassing phone calls on the 1100 block of Eighth Avenue North.

6:08 p.m. Arrested a woman on DWI charges on the 100 block of Ninth Avenue Circle South.

6:15 p.m. Received a report of harassment on the 300 block of 14th Avenue South.

8:25 p.m. Received a report of harassment on the 1200 block of Second Street North.

8:31 p.m. Pursued and arrested a motorist on Rum River Drive and Ninth Avenue North.

Tuesday, July 27

10:27 a.m. Received a report of theft on the 200 block of Willow Circle.

8:36 p.m. Received a report of threats on the 1100 block of Sixth Avenue North.

Wednesday, July 28

1:18 p.m. Responded to a crash near the intersection of 11th Street North and Seventh Avenue North.

4 p.m. Responded to a crash on the 1900 block of Fifth Street North.

4:32 p.m. Responded to a hit-and-run on the 300 block of 21st Avenue North.

7:21 p.m. Received a report of fireworks being shot at a house on the 300 block of 14th Avenue South.

9:08 p.m. Received a report of threats on the 1100 block of Sixth Avenue North.

Thursday, July 29

6:39 p.m. Responded to a hit-and-run crash on Rum River Drive.

6:41 p.m. Received a report of criminal damage to property on the 100 block of Rum River Drive North.

Thursday, July 30

9:10 a.m. Responded to a house and vehicle being toilet-papered and egged on the 1500 block of 17th Street North.

