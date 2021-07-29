The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department July 16-23. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Friday, July 16
5:52 p.m. Arrested a man on burglary charges on the 900 block of 5th Street South.
Saturday, July 17
12:28 p.m. Received a report of a stolen mountain bike on the 1300 block of 15th Avenue North.
Sunday, July 18
12:37 p.m. Received a report of harassment on the 300 block of Rum River Drive South.
3:14 p.m. Received a report of harassment on the 300 block of 4th Avenue South.
4:01 p.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off from the 500 block of 19th Avenue North.
Monday, July 19
12:20 p.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a business on the 900 block of Rum River Drive South.
4:39 p.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off on the 1100 block of 7th Avenue South.
8:27 p.m. Received a report of stolen makeup on the 400 block of 5th Street South.
Tuesday, July 20
10:59 a.m. Received a report of harassment on the 1400 block of 12th Street North.
1:56 p.m. Received a report of a house being egged on the 1400 block of 5th Street South.
Wednesday, July 21
12:27 p.m. Responded to a crash on the 1100 block of Crystal Drive.
1:26 p.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on the 300 block of 9th Avenue South.
Thursday, July 22
12:11 p.m. Responded to a house explosion on the 1000 block of 8th Avenue North.
1:29 p.m. Responded to a crash on the 500 block of 1st Street.
Friday, July 23
6:08 a.m. Responded to a vehicle colliding with a pole on the 800 block of 1st Street.
