The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department July 16-23. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Friday, July 16

5:52 p.m. Arrested a man on burglary charges on the 900 block of 5th Street South.

Saturday, July 17

12:28 p.m. Received a report of a stolen mountain bike on the 1300 block of 15th Avenue North.

Sunday, July 18

12:37 p.m. Received a report of harassment on the 300 block of Rum River Drive South.

3:14 p.m. Received a report of harassment on the 300 block of 4th Avenue South.

4:01 p.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off from the 500 block of 19th Avenue North.

Monday, July 19

12:20 p.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a business on the 900 block of Rum River Drive South.

4:39 p.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off on the 1100 block of 7th Avenue South.

8:27 p.m. Received a report of stolen makeup on the 400 block of 5th Street South.

Tuesday, July 20

10:59 a.m. Received a report of harassment on the 1400 block of 12th Street North.

1:56 p.m. Received a report of a house being egged on the 1400 block of 5th Street South.

Wednesday, July 21

12:27 p.m. Responded to a crash on the 1100 block of Crystal Drive.

1:26 p.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on the 300 block of 9th Avenue South.

Thursday, July 22

12:11 p.m. Responded to a house explosion on the 1000 block of 8th Avenue North.

1:29 p.m. Responded to a crash on the 500 block of 1st Street.

Friday, July 23

6:08 a.m. Responded to a vehicle colliding with a pole on the 800 block of 1st Street.

Load comments