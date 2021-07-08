The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department June 25 to July 2. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Friday, June 25
12:17 a.m. Arrested a motorist on 2nd-degree DWI charges after a pursuit on the 1400 block of 3rd Street North.
2:32 p.m. Received a report of threats made from the 900 block of Northland Drive.
7:10 p.m. Responded to an assault on the 1100 block of West Branch Street.
7:47 p.m. Received a report of a theft from a location on the 300 block of Rum River Drive North.
10:04 p.m. Received a report of a green laser being pointed at the Lifelink helicopter.
11:32 p.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on the 100 block of 18th Avenue North.
Saturday, June 26
12:44 p.m. Responded to an assault on an undisclosed block of Meadow View Drive.
Sunday, June 27
5:46 p.m. Received a report of a theft on the 300 block of 21st Avenue North.
Monday, June 28
4:23 p.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off on the 100 block of 9th Avenue Circle South.
Tuesday, June 29
12:24 p.m. Received a report of fraudulent checks from a location on the 900 block of 7th Avenue North.
1:18 p.m. Responded to a crash near the intersection of Rum River Drive and 5th Street South.
8:51 p.m. Received a report of a possible theft on the 500 block of Rum River Drive South.
Wednesday, June 30
11:50 a.m. Received a report of a grill burning a hole on the plastic dock in Riverside Park on the 300 block of Rum River Drive.
Thursday, July 1
10:46 a.m. Responded to a possible fire near the Burger King.
19:53 a.m. Responded to a crash on the 500 block of 2nd Street South.
11:29 a.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off on the 100 block of 9th Avenue Circle South.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.