The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department June 25 to July 2. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Friday, June 25

12:17 a.m. Arrested a motorist on 2nd-degree DWI charges after a pursuit on the 1400 block of 3rd Street North.

2:32 p.m. Received a report of threats made from the 900 block of Northland Drive.

7:10 p.m. Responded to an assault on the 1100 block of West Branch Street.

7:47 p.m. Received a report of a theft from a location on the 300 block of Rum River Drive North.

10:04 p.m. Received a report of a green laser being pointed at the Lifelink helicopter.

11:32 p.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on the 100 block of 18th Avenue North.

Saturday, June 26

12:44 p.m. Responded to an assault on an undisclosed block of Meadow View Drive.

Sunday, June 27

5:46 p.m. Received a report of a theft on the 300 block of 21st Avenue North.

Monday, June 28

4:23 p.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off on the 100 block of 9th Avenue Circle South.

Tuesday, June 29

12:24 p.m. Received a report of fraudulent checks from a location on the 900 block of 7th Avenue North.

1:18 p.m. Responded to a crash near the intersection of Rum River Drive and 5th Street South.

8:51 p.m. Received a report of a possible theft on the 500 block of Rum River Drive South.

Wednesday, June 30

11:50 a.m. Received a report of a grill burning a hole on the plastic dock in Riverside Park on the 300 block of Rum River Drive.

Thursday, July 1

10:46 a.m. Responded to a possible fire near the Burger King.

19:53 a.m. Responded to a crash on the 500 block of 2nd Street South.

11:29 a.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off on the 100 block of 9th Avenue Circle South.

