The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department.

Friday, Jan. 7

10:20 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on 13th Avenue and West Branch Street.

11:51 a.m. Responded to a disturbance at Princeton High School.

5:34 p.m. A threats complaint involving a juvenile was reported in the 1200 block of Seventh Avenue N.

8:34 p.m. A 34-year-old male was arrested after a report of a domestic disturbance on 15th Avenue N.

Saturday, Jan. 8

10:54 a.m. Assisted Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office at the scene of a car vs. snowmobile crash on Highway 95 at 100th Avenue.

Sunday, Jan. 9

5:22 p.m. Responded to a report of a possible gas leak in the 100 block of 13th Avenue S.

7:27 p.m. Medical response. A female was reported to be huffing dust cleaner on 7th Avenue S.

Monday, Jan. 10

4:08 p.m. A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 6000 block of Highway 169.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

4:23 a.m. Responded to a car/deer accident on Rum River Drive N. between Caseys and Rainbow Park.

Wednesday, Jan. 12

8:19 a.m. A hit & run accident was reported on 21st Avenue N.

5:04 p.m. A 35-year-old female was arrested at Kwik Trip on Northland Drive after a report of a disturbance.

