The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department Jan. 29-Feb. 5. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Jeff Hage.
Friday, Feb. 5
1:19 p.m. Removed a person from a location in the 900 block of Rum River Dr. S.
3:49 p.m. A disturbance was mediated in the 1600 block of 15th Avenue N.
4:48 p.m. Medical response in the 600 block of Third Street S.
6:29 p.m. Responded to an alarm in the 1600 block of 10th Street S.
Saturday, Feb. 6
12:50 p.m. Investigated a report of suspicious activity in the 1800 block of First Street.
Sunday, Feb. 7
5:56 p.m. Assisted Mille Lacs County with a vehicle accident on Highway 95 at Alpha Road.
9:03 p.m. Removed a person from Casey’s North.
Monday, Feb. 8
7:21 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident with injuries on Highway 169 at Highway 95.
11:44 a.m. A vehicle in the 100 block of Sixth Avenue S. was reported to have been keyed.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
8:46 a.m. A theft was reported in the 1200 block of Maple Lane.
8:56 a.m. Responded to vehicle accident with no injuries on Rum River Drive at Seventh Avenue N.
9:53 p.m. Responded to a report of a bar fight on Rum River Dr. N.
Thursday, Feb. 11
1:14 a.m. Suspicious activity was reported on Third Street S. at Sixth Avenue N.
1:51 a.m. Responded to a fire alarm in the 600 block of Old Highway 18 S.
6:43 p.m. Medical response on Fifth Street N.
9:31 a.m. Removed a homeless person from a location in the 900 block of Northland Dr.
4:53 p.m. A theft was reported in the 500 block of First Street.
