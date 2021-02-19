The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department Jan. 29-Feb. 5. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Jeff Hage.

Friday, Feb. 5

1:19 p.m. Removed a person from a location in the 900 block of Rum River Dr. S.

3:49 p.m. A disturbance was mediated in the 1600 block of 15th Avenue N.

4:48 p.m. Medical response in the 600 block of Third Street S.

6:29 p.m. Responded to an alarm in the 1600 block of 10th Street S.

Saturday, Feb. 6

12:50 p.m. Investigated a report of suspicious activity in the 1800 block of First Street.

Sunday, Feb. 7

5:56 p.m. Assisted Mille Lacs County with a vehicle accident on Highway 95 at Alpha Road.

9:03 p.m. Removed a person from Casey’s North.

Monday, Feb. 8

7:21 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident with injuries on Highway 169 at Highway 95.

11:44 a.m. A vehicle in the 100 block of Sixth Avenue S. was reported to have been keyed.

Tuesday, Feb. 9

8:46 a.m. A theft was reported in the 1200 block of Maple Lane.

8:56 a.m. Responded to vehicle accident with no injuries on Rum River Drive at Seventh Avenue N.

9:53 p.m. Responded to a report of a bar fight on Rum River Dr. N.

Thursday, Feb. 11

1:14 a.m. Suspicious activity was reported on Third Street S. at Sixth Avenue N.

1:51 a.m. Responded to a fire alarm in the 600 block of Old Highway 18 S.

6:43 p.m. Medical response on Fifth Street N.

9:31 a.m. Removed a homeless person from a location in the 900 block of Northland Dr.

4:53 p.m. A theft was reported in the 500 block of First Street.

Load comments