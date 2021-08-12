The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department July 31 to Aug. 6. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Saturday, July 31

4:46 p.m. Cited a shoplifter on the 500 block of 19th Avenue North.

Sunday, Aug. 1

10:08 a.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off on the 100 block of Ninth Avenue Circle South.

Monday, Aug. 2

6:10 p.m. Received a report of a theft of a vehicle registration and an attempted theft of a license plate on the 300 block of 14th Avenue South.

7:50 p.m. Cited three females on theft charges on the 300 block of 21st Avenue North.

Thursday, Aug. 5

9:27 a.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on the 300 block of Rum River Drive North.

1:18 p.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on the 500 block of 19th Avenue North.

3:01 p.m. Received a report of fake checks being passed at a location on the 1100 block of Seventh Avenue South.

4:42 p.m. Received a report of a possible theft on the 300 block of 21st Avenue North.

Friday, Aug. 6

8:45 a.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on the 100 block of Fourth Avenue South.

3:02 p.m. Received a report of a theft on the 1500 block of 12th Street North.

5:23 p.m. Received a report of a theft on the 1600 block of 10th Street South.

9:28 p.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on the 1400 block of 15th Avenue North.

