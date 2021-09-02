The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department Aug. 20-27. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Friday, Aug. 20

1:57 p.m. Received a report of identity theft on the 400 block of Eighth Avenue South.

Saturday, Aug. 21

5:47 a.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on the 900 block of Rum River Drive South.

Sunday, Aug. 22

2:09 p.m. Received a report of a pontoon falling off a trailer near the intersection of Highway 95 and 21st Avenue.

7:18 p.m. Responded to a crash resulting in no injuries on the 700 block of Rum River Drive South.

9:22 p.m. Responded to shoplifting on the 300 block of 21st Avenue North.

Monday, Aug. 23

8:37 a.m. Received a report of criminal damage to property on the 600 block of 12th Street North.

9:26 a.m. Received a report of criminal damage to property on the 700 block of Fifth Avenue North.

9:59 a.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off on the 1100 block of Seventh Avenue South.

Tuesday, Aug. 24

9:14 a.m. Received a report of a computer scam resulting in the loss of $240 on the 1200 block of Oak Lane North.

1:18 p.m. Received a report of criminal damage to a vehicle on the 12000 block of Pine Lane North.

5:17 p.m. Received a report of a theft that resulted in property damage from a vehicle on the 800 block of Seventh Avenue South.

Wednesday, Aug. 25

12:08 a.m. Removed an unwanted individual from the 1100 block of 19th Avenue South.

1:12 p.m. Received a report of a vehicle being rear-ended near the intersection of Rum River Drive South and Northland Drive.

3:29 p.m. Received a report of a man driving a gray or silver Pontiac Grand Prix harassing women on the 100 block of Fourth Avenue South.

11:32 p.m. Removed an unwanted individual from the 1200 block of Northland Drive.

Thursday, Aug. 26

11:25 a.m. Received a report of a stolen and altered check from the 1100 block of Seventh Avenue South.

12:33 p.m. Responded to a stolen bicycle on the 300 block of Rum River Drive North.

1:25 p.m. Received a report of an ex-boyfriend harassing someone on the 800 block of Seventh Avenue South.

8:34 p.m. Responded to a call from Public Works to remove two people who had not paid for camping at a location on the 300 block of Rum River Drive North.

Friday, Aug. 27

11:36 a.m. Responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Rum River Drive South and Highway 169.

