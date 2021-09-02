The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department Aug. 20-27. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Friday, Aug. 20
1:57 p.m. Received a report of identity theft on the 400 block of Eighth Avenue South.
Saturday, Aug. 21
5:47 a.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on the 900 block of Rum River Drive South.
Sunday, Aug. 22
2:09 p.m. Received a report of a pontoon falling off a trailer near the intersection of Highway 95 and 21st Avenue.
7:18 p.m. Responded to a crash resulting in no injuries on the 700 block of Rum River Drive South.
9:22 p.m. Responded to shoplifting on the 300 block of 21st Avenue North.
Monday, Aug. 23
8:37 a.m. Received a report of criminal damage to property on the 600 block of 12th Street North.
9:26 a.m. Received a report of criminal damage to property on the 700 block of Fifth Avenue North.
9:59 a.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off on the 1100 block of Seventh Avenue South.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
9:14 a.m. Received a report of a computer scam resulting in the loss of $240 on the 1200 block of Oak Lane North.
1:18 p.m. Received a report of criminal damage to a vehicle on the 12000 block of Pine Lane North.
5:17 p.m. Received a report of a theft that resulted in property damage from a vehicle on the 800 block of Seventh Avenue South.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
12:08 a.m. Removed an unwanted individual from the 1100 block of 19th Avenue South.
1:12 p.m. Received a report of a vehicle being rear-ended near the intersection of Rum River Drive South and Northland Drive.
3:29 p.m. Received a report of a man driving a gray or silver Pontiac Grand Prix harassing women on the 100 block of Fourth Avenue South.
11:32 p.m. Removed an unwanted individual from the 1200 block of Northland Drive.
Thursday, Aug. 26
11:25 a.m. Received a report of a stolen and altered check from the 1100 block of Seventh Avenue South.
12:33 p.m. Responded to a stolen bicycle on the 300 block of Rum River Drive North.
1:25 p.m. Received a report of an ex-boyfriend harassing someone on the 800 block of Seventh Avenue South.
8:34 p.m. Responded to a call from Public Works to remove two people who had not paid for camping at a location on the 300 block of Rum River Drive North.
Friday, Aug. 27
11:36 a.m. Responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Rum River Drive South and Highway 169.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.