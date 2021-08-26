The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department Aug. 13-20. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Friday, Aug. 13
6:35 a.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off on the 100 block of Ninth Avenue Circle South.
3:08 p.m. Responded to a crash near the intersection of Third Street and 11th Avenue.
3:15 p.m. Responded to a brush fire on the 300 block of 21st Avenue North.
Saturday, Aug. 14
10:44 a.m. Received a report of a scam on the 400 block of Third Avenue South.
6:27 p.m. Received a report of a stolen purse on the 300 block of 21st Avenue North.
10:29 p.m. Received a report of a hit-and-run on the 1300 block of Third Street North.
10:54 p.m. Cited a shoplifter for theft on the 300 block of 21st Avenue North.
Sunday, Aug. 15
9:52 a.m. Received a report of property damage on the 300 block of Sixth Avenue South.
Monday, Aug. 16
3:23 p.m. Received a report of a crash on near the intersection of Second Street South and Rum River Drive South.
6:41 p.m. Received a report of damaged property on the 200 block of Sixth Avenue.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
10:09 a.m. Received a report of a U.S. postal truck colliding with a residential garage door on the 500 block of Seventh Street North.
12:14 p.m. Received a report of graffiti on the 300 block of Rum River Drive North.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
5:05 p.m. Received a report of a stolen license plate on the 600 block of Old Highway 18 South.
Thursday, Aug. 19
1:59 p.m. Received a report of a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Rum River Drive North and First Street.
6:42 p.m. Received a report of a scam that resulted in a $6,000 loss on the 700 block of 16th Street North.
8:58 p.m. Arrested two people on theft charges on the 300 block of 21st Avenue North.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.