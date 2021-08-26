The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department Aug. 13-20. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Friday, Aug. 13

6:35 a.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off on the 100 block of Ninth Avenue Circle South.

3:08 p.m. Responded to a crash near the intersection of Third Street and 11th Avenue.

3:15 p.m. Responded to a brush fire on the 300 block of 21st Avenue North.

Saturday, Aug. 14

10:44 a.m. Received a report of a scam on the 400 block of Third Avenue South.

6:27 p.m. Received a report of a stolen purse on the 300 block of 21st Avenue North.

10:29 p.m. Received a report of a hit-and-run on the 1300 block of Third Street North.

10:54 p.m. Cited a shoplifter for theft on the 300 block of 21st Avenue North.

Sunday, Aug. 15

9:52 a.m. Received a report of property damage on the 300 block of Sixth Avenue South.

Monday, Aug. 16

3:23 p.m. Received a report of a crash on near the intersection of Second Street South and Rum River Drive South.

6:41 p.m. Received a report of damaged property on the 200 block of Sixth Avenue.

Tuesday, Aug. 17

10:09 a.m. Received a report of a U.S. postal truck colliding with a residential garage door on the 500 block of Seventh Street North.

12:14 p.m. Received a report of graffiti on the 300 block of Rum River Drive North.

Wednesday, Aug. 18

5:05 p.m. Received a report of a stolen license plate on the 600 block of Old Highway 18 South.

Thursday, Aug. 19

1:59 p.m. Received a report of a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Rum River Drive North and First Street.

6:42 p.m. Received a report of a scam that resulted in a $6,000 loss on the 700 block of 16th Street North.

8:58 p.m. Arrested two people on theft charges on the 300 block of 21st Avenue North.

