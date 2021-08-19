The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department Aug. 6-13. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Friday, Aug. 6
8:45 a.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on the 100 block of Fourth Avenue South.
3:02 p.m. Received a report of a theft on the 1500 block of 12th Street North.
5:23 p.m. Received a report of a theft on the 1600 block of 10th Street South.
9:28 p.m. Removed an unwanted person from a location on the 1400 block of 15th Avenue North.
Saturday, Aug. 7
12:49 a.m. Received a report of harassment on the 1300 block of 15th Avenue.
5:59 p.m. Responded to a crash that resulted in no injuries near the intersection of Ninth Street North and Seventh Avenue North.
Sunday, Aug. 8
12:43 a.m. Arrested a motorist for DWI charges on the northbound lanes of Highway 169.
9:29 a.m. Responded to a crash near the intersection of Highway 169 and 55th Street.
1:37 p.m. Responded to a crash that knocked over a sign near the intersection of Highway 95 and Rum River Drive.
Monday, Aug. 9
10 a.m. Received a report of a stolen wallet on the 500 block of 19th Avenue North.
10:17 a.m. Received a report of a theft on the 100 block of 18th Avenue North.
12:04 p.m. Responded to a theft from a vehicle on the 100 block of Ninth Avenue Circle.
3:20 p.m. Received a report of a stolen catalytic converter on the 2000 block of 15th Street North.
7:32 p.m. Received a report of a stolen cat on the 300 block of Rum River Drive North.
7:38 p.m. Received a report of a stolen vehicle on the 100 block of 18th Avenue North that was later recovered.
10:31 p.m. Received a report of harassment on the 200 block of Ninth Avenue South.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
7:33 a.m. Received a report of a theft on the 1600 block of 14th Street South.
4:46 p.m. Responded to a report of criminal property damage on the 1500 block of 14th Street South.
7:43 p.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on the 100 block of 18th Avenue.
10:58 p.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on the 800 block of Seventh Avenue.
Thursday, Aug. 12
2:58 p.m. Received a report of a theft on the 100 block of Rum River Drive South.
