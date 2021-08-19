The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department Aug. 6-13. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Friday, Aug. 6

8:45 a.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on the 100 block of Fourth Avenue South.

3:02 p.m. Received a report of a theft on the 1500 block of 12th Street North.

5:23 p.m. Received a report of a theft on the 1600 block of 10th Street South.

9:28 p.m. Removed an unwanted person from a location on the 1400 block of 15th Avenue North.

Saturday, Aug. 7

12:49 a.m. Received a report of harassment on the 1300 block of 15th Avenue.

5:59 p.m. Responded to a crash that resulted in no injuries near the intersection of Ninth Street North and Seventh Avenue North.

Sunday, Aug. 8

12:43 a.m. Arrested a motorist for DWI charges on the northbound lanes of Highway 169.

9:29 a.m. Responded to a crash near the intersection of Highway 169 and 55th Street.

1:37 p.m. Responded to a crash that knocked over a sign near the intersection of Highway 95 and Rum River Drive.

Monday, Aug. 9

10 a.m. Received a report of a stolen wallet on the 500 block of 19th Avenue North.

10:17 a.m. Received a report of a theft on the 100 block of 18th Avenue North.

12:04 p.m. Responded to a theft from a vehicle on the 100 block of Ninth Avenue Circle.

3:20 p.m. Received a report of a stolen catalytic converter on the 2000 block of 15th Street North.

7:32 p.m. Received a report of a stolen cat on the 300 block of Rum River Drive North.

7:38 p.m. Received a report of a stolen vehicle on the 100 block of 18th Avenue North that was later recovered.

10:31 p.m. Received a report of harassment on the 200 block of Ninth Avenue South.

Tuesday, Aug. 10

7:33 a.m. Received a report of a theft on the 1600 block of 14th Street South.

4:46 p.m. Responded to a report of criminal property damage on the 1500 block of 14th Street South.

7:43 p.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on the 100 block of 18th Avenue.

10:58 p.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on the 800 block of Seventh Avenue.

Thursday, Aug. 12

2:58 p.m. Received a report of a theft on the 100 block of Rum River Drive South.

