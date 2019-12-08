The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department Nov. 22 to Nov. 29. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. Report compiled by Tim Hennagir
Friday, Nov. 22
4:52 a.m. Agency assist with alarm and glass break detector in office located in 9000 block of 18th Street in Princeton.
11:50 a.m. Driving complaint near Rum River Drive S. in Princeton. Report of off-road dirt bike crash.
12:27 p.m. Accident reported on Rum River Drive in Princeton. Rear-end in roundabout.
1:12 p.m. Garbage dumping reported in 600 block of Rum River Drive S. in Princeton.
1:37 p.m. Animal complaint in 200 block of Seventh Avenue in Princeton. Report of aggressive or dangerous dog at location.
3:33 p.m. Suspicious activity reported near 12th Street N. and Woodland Drive in Princeton. Party produced peddler’s license for new windows.
4:35 p.m. Accident reported near Highway 95 and Rum River Drive in Princeton.
Saturday, Nov. 23
10:44 a.m. Harassment complaint in 1400 block of 15th Avenue in Princeton. Unwanted texts and electronic contact.
Sunday, Nov. 24
5:15 p.m. Suspicious activity or exploitation reported in 800 block of Third Street in Princeton.
5:23 p.m. Gas leak reported in 7000 block of Highway 95 in Princeton. Agency assist for smell of gas in area. Checked with area residents; none of them smelled gas.
Monday, Nov. 25
2:09 a.m. Accident reported near Seventh Avenue and 10th Street in Princeton. Vehicle crashed into yard; driver arrested for Second Degree DWI.
8:28 a.m. Vandalism reported in 500 block of Second Street S. in Princeton. Side of building was vandalized.
11:05 a.m. Suspicious activity reported in 900 block of Rum River Drive in Princeton. Loitering occupied vehicle.
11:54 a.m. Animal complaint in 1300 block of 12th Street N. in Princeton. Loose pig. Owner cited for keeping a pig in the city.
12:02 p.m. Vandalism reported in 500 block of Rum River Drive N. in Princeton. Spray paint on building.
1:20 p.m. Damage reported to signs on patrol in 1700 block of Rum River Drive N.
1:23 p.m. 911 Hang-up reported in 400 block of Old Highway 18 S. in Princeton.
2:48 p.m. Fraud-Forgery-Scam reported in 1100 block of Crystal Drive in Princeton.
10:21 p.m. Suspicious activity reported in 1900 block of Fifth Street N. in Princeton. Located vehicle near dumpster of business. Subject was finding food from dumpster and advised to speak to business.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
8:15 a.m. Theft of stereo reported in 1600 block of 12th Avenue S. in Princeton.
9:37 a.m. Theft of check reported in 100 block of Rum River Drive S. in Princeton.
12:27 p.m. Suspicious activity reported in 100 block of Sixth Avenue S. in Princeton.
12:27 p.m. Theft of packages reported in 100 block of Sixth Avenue S. in Princeton.
3:14 p.m. Graffiti reported in 800 block of Rum River Drive N. in Princeton.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
1:09 a.m. Parking compliant with vehicle in violation of snow ordinance in 100 block of Rum River Drive S. in Princeton.
4:19 a.m. Parking complaint with vehicle parked in violation of city ordinance in 200 block of Sixth Street S. in Princeton.
4:33 p.m. Theft from vending machine reported in 800 block of Rum River Drive S. in Princeton.
5:41 p.m. Accident reported in 200 block of Rum River Drive in Princeton.
9:46 p.m. Suspicious activity reported near Highway 95 and U.S. Highway 169 ramp in Princeton. Pedestrian laying on shoulder of road.
Thursday, Nov. 28
No incidents complied from submitted report.
Friday, Nov. 29
6:19 a.m. Traffic citation given to driver of vehicle travelling in southbound in northbound lane of U.S. Highway 169 near 80th Street
