The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department Dec. 12 to Dec. 19 The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. Report compiled by Tim Hennagir.
Thursday, Dec. 12
1:57 a.m. Suspicious activity involving a hitchhiker reported near Highway 95 eastbound and 75th Avenue in Princeton.
6:57 a.m. Threats complaint reported involving text of threatening photo in 200 block of Seventh Avenue S. in Princeton.
8:35 a.m. Agency assist with accident near eastbound Highway 95 bridge and Rum River Drive.
2:30 p.m. Harassment complaint reported near 900 block of Northland Drive in Princeton.
7:59 p.m. Public assist and spoke to reporting party in regards to snowmobile driving on sidewalks in 1300 block of First Street in Princeton.
Friday, Dec. 13
7:39 a.m. Traffic complaint involving vehicle that drove into snow-covered median on icy bridge near Highway 95 and Rum Rive Drive in Princeton. Officer was able to push vehicle out and scene cleared.
11:59 a.m. Harassment complaint reported in 400 block of Old Highway 18 S. in Princeton.
12:01 p.m. Juvenile complaint involving possible possession of tobacco was reported in 800 block of Eighth Avenue S. in Princeton.
4:19 p.m. Public assist with possible garbage can fire in 1000 block of Fourth Street N. in Princeton.
9:52 p.m. Traffic stop for vehicle driving without lights near westside of bridge at Highway 95 and U.S. Highway 169 in Princeton. Driver cited for failure to yield to emergency vehicle.
Saturday, Dec. 14
1:52 a.m. Accident reported near Old Highway 18 and bus garage in Princeton. Passenger had warrant and another passenger requested tow. Arrested party for warrant.
10:52 a.m. Accident reported near Third Street N. and Rum River Drive N. in Princeton. Car rear-ended a pick-up at intersection.
4:21 p.m. Drug paraphernalia found in 500 block of Rum River Drive S. in Princeton.
Sunday, Dec. 15
9:51 a.m. Public assist in 100 block of Willow Circle in Princeton. Assisted owner with frozen door.
Monday, Dec. 16
11:27 a.m. Animal complaint in 200 block of 14th Avenue S. in Princeton. Unknown substances in reporting party’s yard.
3:15 p.m. Parking complaint reported in 700 block of Northland Boulevard in Princeton. Possible hit-and-run.
4:04 p.m. Agency assist with a vehicle rollover reported near Alpha Road N. and Annex Road in Princeton.
8:32 p.m. Disturbance reported in 700 block of 12th Street N. in Princeton. Female causing verbal disturbance and arrested for outstanding warrant.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
7:38 a.m. Traffic complaint involving high rate of speed reported in 400 block of 11th Avenue S. and 400 block of Second Street S. in Princeton.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
7:41 a.m. Trespass complaint in 900 block of West Branch Street in Princeton.
8:26 a.m. Animal complaint reported near U.S. Highway 169 and Rum River Drive S. in Princeton. Wounded deer later found by Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office south of city.
2:21 p.m. Threats complaint reported near 800 block of Eighth Avenue S. in Princeton.
2;35 p.m. Juvenile complaint possession of nicotine juice in 800 block of Eighth Avenue S. of Princeton.
3:05 p.m. Zoning violation in 700 block of Rum River Drive S. in Princeton. Letter sent. Failure to remove snow from sidewalk.
3:15 p.m. Zoning violation in 600 block of Rum River Drive S. in Princeton. Letter sent by city. Failure to remove sidewalk. Homeowner reported she didn’t have sidewalk property. Confirmed via county mapping software check.
3:59 p.m. Zoning violation in 600 block of Rum River Drive S. Letter sent by city. Failure to remove snow from sidewalk. Door hanger left, no contact.
3:46 p.m. Zoning violation in 700 block of Rum River Drive S. in Princeton. Letter sent by city. Failure to remove snow from sidewalk. Door hanger left, no contact.
3:49 p.m. Zoning violation in 600 block of Rum River Drive S. in Princeton. Letter sent by city. Failure to remove snow from sidewalk. Door hanger left, no contact.
6:56 p.m. Animal complaint in 900 block of N . Second Street in Princeton. Complaint of barking dog outside in the weather. No dog located. Advised reporting party of contact law enforcement if issue continued.
Thursday, Dec. 19
8:35 a.m. Harassment complaint in 1000 block of Fourth Avenue N. in Princeton. Juveniles harassing other juveniles.
11:31 a.m. Fraud-Forgery-Scam reported in 300 block of 21st Avenue N. in Princeton.
1:40 p.m. Disturbance involving a fight and disorderly conduct in 800 block of Eighth Avenue S. in Princeton.
