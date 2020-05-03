The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department April 17 to April 24. Times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Tim Hennagir
Friday, April 17
12:30 a.m. Suspicious activity and loud noises reported near 300 block of First Street in Princeton.
8:05 p.m. Possible theft in progress in 300 block of 21st Avenue N. in Princeton.
Saturday, April 18
12:38 a.m. Request from Minnesota State Patrol for K-9 narcotic sniff near U.S. Highway 169 and north of Highway 95 in Princeton.
7:38 p.m. Shoplifter cited for theft and trespassing in 300 block of 21st Avenue N. in Princeton.
Sunday, April 19
4:10 p.m. Noise complaint involving loud music in 200 block of Ninth Avenue S. in Princeton.
4:17 p.m. Report of driving complaint near 300 block of Fourth Street S. in Princeton. ATVs on the roadway.
9:26 p.m. Remove unwanted person from 500 block of Rum River Drive S. in Princeton. Male wanted female removed because of unwanted kiss-and-grab. Male didn’t wish to pursue charges.
Monday, April 20
1:58 p.m. Accident reported in 400 block of 19th Street N. in Princeton. Two vehicle collision.
3:52 p.m. Theft of a bike reported in 300 block of Sixth Avenue S. in Princeton.
8:55 p.m. Remove unwanted subject who was later arrested for obstruction and trespassing in 200 block of Seventh Ave. N. in Princeton.
Tuesday, April 21
3:53 p.m. Animal complaint reported in 200 block of Willow Circle in Princeton. Report of unsecured animal.
Wednesday, April 22
10:52 a.m. Animal complaint in 300 block of Rum River Drive S. in Princeton.
11:44 a.m. Suspicious activity and ongoing issue with occupied vehicle in 400 block of Eighth Avenue S. in Princeton.
Thursday, April 23
12:09 p.m. Remove unwanted party living in vehicle or shed in 1600 block of 10th Street S. in Princeton.
6:21 p.m. Report of suspicious activity involving request for information in 100 block of Woodland Drive in Princeton.
Friday, April 24
No incidents reported.
