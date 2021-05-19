The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department May 7-14. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Friday, May 7

3:31 p.m. Responded to a two-vehicle crash on the 400 block of 11th Avenue S. that resulted in no injuries.

4:11 p.m. Responded to a crash on the 300 block of 21st Avenue N.

10:59 p.m. Received a report of a burglary on the 800 block of Old Highway 18 S.

Sunday, May 9

6:08 p.m. Cited a shoplifter and removed them from a property on the 300 block of 21st Avenue N.

Tuesday, May 11

8:47 a.m. Received a report of a crash on the 900 block of Northland Drive.

Wednesday, May 12

3:03 a.m. Responded to a possible attempted ATM theft at a location on the 100 block of Rum River Drive N.

11:04 a.m. Received a report of a crash on the 500 block of 19th Avenue N.

11:55 a.m. Received a report of a stolen vehicle on the 200 block of 13th Avenue S.

2:48 p.m. Received a report of a crash on the 500 block of 5th Avenue N.

Thursday, May 13

3:56 p.m. Responded to a fourth-degree assault on the 900 block of Northland Drive.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments